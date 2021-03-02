Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry L. Beard
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hurst Funeral Home - LaSalle-Peru
650 5th St
La Salle, IL

Terry L. Beard

Sept. 6, 1953 - Feb. 26, 2021

La SALLE - Terry L. Beard, 67, of La Salle, passed away February 26, 2021 in Heritage Health in Peru.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting Terry's family.

Terry was born in Bloomington on September 6, 1953 to Dennis and Wandalene (Fowler) Beard. He married Tina Shutt on December 6, 1996. He was owner and operator of Illinois Valley Lock and Key.

Terry is survived by his wife Tina of La Salle; his mother Wandalene Beard of Bloomington; three children: Jason (Kristie) Beard of Braidwood, Matt (Brittany) Beard of Braidwood and Amanda Beard of Bolingbrook; four grandchildren: Jason Jr., Mya, Dexter and Jeremiah Jr.; two brothers: Rex (Pam) Beard of Bloomington and Rick Beard of Bloomington, and one sister Denise Wagoner of Normal.

He was preceded in death by his father Dennis.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hurst Funeral Home - LaSalle-Peru
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hurst Funeral Home - LaSalle-Peru.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.