Terry L. Beard

Sept. 6, 1953 - Feb. 26, 2021

La SALLE - Terry L. Beard, 67, of La Salle, passed away February 26, 2021 in Heritage Health in Peru.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting Terry's family.

Terry was born in Bloomington on September 6, 1953 to Dennis and Wandalene (Fowler) Beard. He married Tina Shutt on December 6, 1996. He was owner and operator of Illinois Valley Lock and Key.

Terry is survived by his wife Tina of La Salle; his mother Wandalene Beard of Bloomington; three children: Jason (Kristie) Beard of Braidwood, Matt (Brittany) Beard of Braidwood and Amanda Beard of Bolingbrook; four grandchildren: Jason Jr., Mya, Dexter and Jeremiah Jr.; two brothers: Rex (Pam) Beard of Bloomington and Rick Beard of Bloomington, and one sister Denise Wagoner of Normal.

He was preceded in death by his father Dennis.

