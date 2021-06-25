Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Eugene Campbell
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Terry Eugene Campbell

Oct. 31, 1950 - June 19, 2021

CLINTON - Terry Eugene Campbell, 70, of Clinton passed away at 7:27 am on June 19, 2021 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Visitation will be Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church in Clinton, where he was a member. Terry loved flip-flops and polo shirts, so please dress casually in his memory. A family burial will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mayo Clinic or the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Terry was born October 31, 1950 in Clinton to Dean and Marie Campbell. He attended local schools. In 1970 he married Betty Tanner. In 1977 he married Sheila Newman. Terry remarried Betty in 2004.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Campbell, Clinton, IL; sons: Adam (Chelsie) Campbell, Lincoln, IL and Michael Screeton, Texas; grandchildren: Parker and Addison Campbell and Sophia Screeton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Lyle Gill; wife, Sheila Campbell; brothers: Dick Campbell, Duane Campbell, Bill Campbell and Rex Campbell.

Terry retired from Illinois State University in 2007 as an Assistant Chief Engineer after 27 years of service. He was a member of the Clinton Elks, Clinton and Bloomington Eagles, and Clinton Kiwanis, as well as the Prairie Promenaders in Farmer City and was a former President of the Roll-A-Way Ramblers in Clinton.

He loved being outdoors, gardening, and landscaping. He enjoyed the beach and traveling with his beloved wife, Betty by his side. He cherished his faithful companion, Brady and was a devoted Cubs fan. He was a dedicated grandfather and spent many afternoons at his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a loving and caring family member and friend and held a very special place in the hearts of all who knew him.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
First Christian Church
Clinton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked with Terry for several years at ISU. He was my boss part of that time. He was an excellent boss who treated everyone fairly and with friendship. He was good at starting projects and completing them with excellence. If you knew Terry you couldn't help but to like him. He always spoke a lot about his boys with love and pride. We've lost a really good man and friend.
Ron Henderson
Work
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results