Terry Eugene Campbell

Oct. 31, 1950 - June 19, 2021

CLINTON - Terry Eugene Campbell, 70, of Clinton passed away at 7:27 am on June 19, 2021 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Visitation will be Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church in Clinton, where he was a member. Terry loved flip-flops and polo shirts, so please dress casually in his memory. A family burial will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mayo Clinic or the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Terry was born October 31, 1950 in Clinton to Dean and Marie Campbell. He attended local schools. In 1970 he married Betty Tanner. In 1977 he married Sheila Newman. Terry remarried Betty in 2004.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Campbell, Clinton, IL; sons: Adam (Chelsie) Campbell, Lincoln, IL and Michael Screeton, Texas; grandchildren: Parker and Addison Campbell and Sophia Screeton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Lyle Gill; wife, Sheila Campbell; brothers: Dick Campbell, Duane Campbell, Bill Campbell and Rex Campbell.

Terry retired from Illinois State University in 2007 as an Assistant Chief Engineer after 27 years of service. He was a member of the Clinton Elks, Clinton and Bloomington Eagles, and Clinton Kiwanis, as well as the Prairie Promenaders in Farmer City and was a former President of the Roll-A-Way Ramblers in Clinton.

He loved being outdoors, gardening, and landscaping. He enjoyed the beach and traveling with his beloved wife, Betty by his side. He cherished his faithful companion, Brady and was a devoted Cubs fan. He was a dedicated grandfather and spent many afternoons at his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a loving and caring family member and friend and held a very special place in the hearts of all who knew him.