Terry D. Lauterberg
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Terry D. Lauterberg

Nov. 12, 1944 - Feb. 28, 2021

HEYWORTH - Terry D. Lauterberg, 76 of Heyworth, passed away at 2:41 a.m. Sunday February 28, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Terry was born November 12, 1944 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of Henry and Elma (Crump) Lauterberg. He married Linda Coleman January 10, 1975 in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2009.

He is survived by two children: James Lauterberg and Dana (Michael) Grey; one daughter-in-law: Cindi Lauterberg; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son: Paul Lauterberg and three sisters.

Terry worked for Interstate Brands Company as a deliveryman and then later worked in management for many years. Terry served in the US Navy.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside inurnment will be at 11:00 am Tuesday March 9, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
