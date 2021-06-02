Terry D. Miller

Jan. 19, 1940 - May 30, 2021

ROANOKE – Terry D. Miller, 81, of Roanoke, peacefully passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday May 30, 2021 at his residence in Venice, FL.

He was born on January 19, 1940 in rural Gridley, IL to Henry and Hermine Yergler Miller. He married Beverly Schmidt on July 24, 1960 in Lafayette, MN. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Jeff (Janet) Miller of Pensacola, FL; two daughters: Wendy (Kevin) Burns of Rockford; Stacy (Dave) Leman of Roanoke; seven grandchildren: Tiffany Miller, Zachary Miller, Riley Burns, Morgan Burns, Grant Leman, Madison (Tristan) Fox, Whitney Leman; and two great granddaughters: Elly and Aubry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Tom Miller, and one infant brother, Jackie Miller.

Terry proudly served his county in the Army National Guard.

Terry had a successful 30-year career with Heinold Hog Market before retiring.

In retirement, Terry and his wife Bev, enjoyed many mission trips to CCCD in Kingston, Jamaica where they developed many relationships especially with Semaj, whom the family unofficially adopted.

He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in both Gridley and Sarasota.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/ACChurchGridley. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 12:30-1:45 p.m. on Sunday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Gridley Township Cemetery.

Due to allergies, the family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Campus Outreach to support Terry's granddaughter, Madison and her husband Tristan with their ministry at Illinois State University. Make checks payable to Campus Outreach at 8607 IL-91, Peoria, IL 61615; please reference Tristan Fox in memo line. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.