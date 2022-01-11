Menu
Terry R. Moews
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Bloomington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Terry R. Moews

Feb. 24, 1947 - Jan. 10, 2022

NORMAL - Terry R. Moews, age 74, of Normal, IL passed away at 5:43 AM on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Hospital, Normal IL.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL in the spring. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Cremation services are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Terry was born February 24, 1947, in Bloomington, IL the son of James H. and Dolores J. (Amberg) Moews. He married Jean Jones on April 17, 1976, in Normal, IL. She survives.

Also surviving two children: Stacey (Nick Bauer) Moews, Normal IL, Cassie Moews, Sandy Springs, GA; two grandchildren: Madison and Hannah Bauer, Normal, IL; and one sister, Judy (Garry) Kindred, Hudson, IL.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Randy Moews.

Terry graduated from Bloomington High School. He served in the US Army in 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War. Terry worked at Union Camp in Normal, IL. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be greatly missed.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jean, I am so sorry for the loss of your husband. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Bunting
January 14, 2022
What A Great Family Always Willing To Help The Neighborhood We Lost Randy To Soon, Jim Was A Hard Working Man, Delores Was The Same, And So Is Judy I Would Run Into Her Off And On And She Would Tell Me What Was Going On. And Terry Was Always Fun When We Were Kids, And After His Tour In The Service He Still Had His Sense Of Humor! He Loved His Work And His Family, He Will Be Missed.
Bill Perschall
January 11, 2022
Jean, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Terry. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. God be with you. Sharon
Sharon Johnson
January 11, 2022
Katie Chambers
January 11, 2022
