Terry R. Moews

Feb. 24, 1947 - Jan. 10, 2022

NORMAL - Terry R. Moews, age 74, of Normal, IL passed away at 5:43 AM on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Hospital, Normal IL.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL in the spring. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Cremation services are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Terry was born February 24, 1947, in Bloomington, IL the son of James H. and Dolores J. (Amberg) Moews. He married Jean Jones on April 17, 1976, in Normal, IL. She survives.

Also surviving two children: Stacey (Nick Bauer) Moews, Normal IL, Cassie Moews, Sandy Springs, GA; two grandchildren: Madison and Hannah Bauer, Normal, IL; and one sister, Judy (Garry) Kindred, Hudson, IL.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Randy Moews.

Terry graduated from Bloomington High School. He served in the US Army in 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War. Terry worked at Union Camp in Normal, IL. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be greatly missed.

