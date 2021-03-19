Menu
Terry Morgan
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
El Paso-Gridley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA

Terry Morgan

Dec. 14, 1953 - Mar. 14, 2021

ALPHARETTA, Georgia - Terry Morgan, 67, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021 at home in Alpharetta, Georgia. Ms. Morgan's family will honor her in the near future when it is safe to do so. The family has entrusted the care of Ms. Morgan into Roswell Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be left for her family at RoswellFuneralHome.com.

Terry Sue Morgan was born December 14, 1953 in Bloomington, a daughter to Leland and Beverly Morgan. Terry graduated El Paso High School and the University of Illinois where she studied interior design and was an Illinette. Upon graduation, she became a flight attendant for Delta Airlines and also operated her own interior design business.

She married Richard Raisler on October 20, 1984 at the United Methodist Church in El Paso and they lived in Roswell, GA.

Terry was a world traveler. In Africa, baboons dented her rental car, she hiked Angel Falls in Venezuela, went skydiving, fed barracudas while scuba diving and celebrated birthday dinners at the Eiffel Tower. Friends presented her with a plaque that read "Terry Morgan is Always Ready" and it was true. Terry's advocacy for workplace rights resulted in her appearance on several national television programs.

Terry greatly enjoyed time with her partner, Michael Garone.

She is survived by her daughter, Mackenzie Lee Middleton (Chad) of Alpharetta, GA; her mother, Beverly Crusius of Normal; her sister, Connie (Morgan) DeBord (Tom) of Bloomington; three brothers: Richard Morgan of El Paso, Mark Morgan of Hornsby, TN and Scott Morgan (Kathy) of Glen Ellyn; three nephews: Phillip Morgan, Barry DeBord and Erik Morgan; five nieces, Carie (Rutledge) Funke (Greg), Emily DeBord, Ashley Morgan (Kara), Allison DeBord, and Anna Morgan; one great nephew and three great nieces.

Her father preceded her in death.

Terry was well known for her kind heart and beautiful smile.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Roswell Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terry is in my heart every day and always will be. My life will never be the same without her. She was the most loving and caring person I've ever known. She brought joy and happiness to everyone that knew her and cared deeply for them all. She gave of herself both emotionally and monetarily to all that needed help. We shared an unconditional love that will always be a part of me. I miss you and love you with all my heart.
Michael Garone
Family
March 13, 2022
Ann Crusius & Andy Judd
March 28, 2021
When people asked us how we met, we would tell them that it was at 38,000 feet, somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean, on a flight from London. It was fate because after a very nice conversation on the flight that Terry was working, we disembarked, and went our separate ways. I went through immigration, and wound up on the parallel escalator with Terry an hour later as we were leaving the airport. It was then that we realized that we lived less than ten miles apart, so we made plans to speak and possibly have dinner. After our second dinner I asked if Terry was short for Theresa. She told me that it was just Terry, and that her Father named her after an actress that he liked named Terry Moore, but she didn't know who the actress was. As it turned out I explained that Terry Moore was my first crush when I was a boy, because she was in a movie with a giant ape named "Mighty Joe Young". Our relationship was already very special, and I knew that this woman would change my life. Terry had many accomplishments in her life. She was positive, kind, loving, happy, and successful at everything that she did. These were all very special attributes, but the most important personality trait that she possessed was that she was FEARLESS. When her closest fiends were feeling down, they would call her and say I need some "Terry Time" to cheer up. She was Class President in high school, and Student Body President her senior year. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a BA degree in Interior Design, with Honors, and was a Cheerleader for four years. Terry joined Delta Airlines, as a flight attendant, after graduation and became a flight coordinator for both domestic and international flights. She was also awarded a position in the Delta Chairman's Club for, for exemplary service. In addition to being a flight attendant with Delta, Terry was responsible for filing a legal suit against Delta to drop weight restrictions for all flight attendants at that time. She appeared on multiple television talk shows, and was interviewed on a number of radio, and television news programs. As a result of her suit, Delta dropped all weight restrictions for flight attendants. While she was flying for delta she also formed and ran a very successful Interior Design business. She was later involved with a number of multi-level marketing companies, in which she sold nutrition, cosmetics, gold investments, and travel. She achieved a top executive level in the travel business. Travel was always her favorite love. Terry was a sky diver, a certified scuba diver, she did night dives and swam with the sharks, she went on an African safari, she was a long distance runner, and went hang gliding at three thousand feet in Rio DeGennaro. Terry and I were together almost seventeen years. We were engaged to be married and planned to do so in the near future. I knew from the start what a wonderful woman Terry was. All that knew her loved her, especially my four Grandchildren. She was present for all of their births. and when my eleven year old Grandson was told that she had died he asked his Father, is Terry my Grandma, and he was told yes. Terry and I frequently wrote to each other even if we were together, she loved that so much. We both believed that we had many more years together, but just as quickly as she came into my life, she was gone. We recently told each other that we shared an unconditional love for each other. The yearss that I had with Terry Susan Morgan were a privilege! I loved her with all my heart, and I know that I will see her again.
Michael Garone
March 26, 2021
Bruce Evans and Gay Crusius
March 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all the Morgan family, especially Bev. So sad this happened during this horrible pandemic year. I remember her walking down the aisle for her wedding and she looked stunningly beautiful. Terry had a beautiful smile and was fun cheerleading with her. I still remember working for Leland and how wonderful person he was to know and work for. M y Dad truly loved him, I'll always remember going to his visitation and Dad leaning over and smiling at his best buddy. Jimmy never got over his death. God rest her soul. Mary Lu
Mary Haas Ahrens
March 23, 2021
Connie Tom Barry Emily Allison
March 22, 2021
Cindy and Jim Hultine
March 21, 2021
I met Terry in 1999 and immediately formed a friendship. Terry always had a smile on her face, was warm and welcoming. This is such a tragedy for everyone who knew and loved her. Rest with the Angels Terry.
Susan Hines
March 21, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the Morgan family. . . I have lots of great memories of Terry growing up in El Paso. I hadn't seen her in quite a long time but know the world will be a little darker without her in it.
Dan Kearfott
March 20, 2021
Terry was my best friend. We talked every day for several years and whether talking or texting always said I Love You. She was the kindest and caring person I have ever known in my life. We would meet for lunch frequently and talked about our lives. We both loved to laugh at life and tried not to take ourselves too seriously. She was a true friend and will miss her every day. Grateful I had gotten to meet her mother on several occasions and enjoyed her company. The world was a better place with Terry in it. I will think of her every day and know her spirit is still with me. Condolences to her daughter, mother, and family. She loved her family very much and had shared wonderful stories. Words honestly can not express my grief over her loss.Love you Terry
connie weise
Friend
March 19, 2021
Terry and I were roommates, travel buddies and friends. Our flying adventures began as Delta flight attendants in Boston in 1977. Terry´s smile, beautiful blue eyes and zest for living made her unforgettable. Terry had so many talents, but I was always impressed with her interior design skills and how she could transform a room into something so beautiful! In our earlier years with Delta, our goal was to save enough money for our next exciting travel destination. As I reflect on past trips with Terry to Acapulco, Napa Valley, Martha´s Vineyard,and London, I cannot stop smiling as I relive those happy times. Terry loved her family, friends, and being a mother. I hope all of Terry´s family will feel God´s comforting presence during this time of great loss.
cheryl kennedy klimah
March 19, 2021
I´m sending prayers and hugs to all, especially to her mother. XO
Nancy Grossmann
March 19, 2021
So sorry to learn of your loss.. Sympathy to Beverly, Connie and Family
Delora (Burroughs) Henkel
March 19, 2021
