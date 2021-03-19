When people asked us how we met, we would tell them that it was at 38,000 feet, somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean, on a flight from London. It was fate because after a very nice conversation on the flight that Terry was working, we disembarked, and went our separate ways. I went through immigration, and wound up on the parallel escalator with Terry an hour later as we were leaving the airport. It was then that we realized that we lived less than ten miles apart, so we made plans to speak and possibly have dinner. After our second dinner I asked if Terry was short for Theresa. She told me that it was just Terry, and that her Father named her after an actress that he liked named Terry Moore, but she didn't know who the actress was. As it turned out I explained that Terry Moore was my first crush when I was a boy, because she was in a movie with a giant ape named "Mighty Joe Young". Our relationship was already very special, and I knew that this woman would change my life. Terry had many accomplishments in her life. She was positive, kind, loving, happy, and successful at everything that she did. These were all very special attributes, but the most important personality trait that she possessed was that she was FEARLESS. When her closest fiends were feeling down, they would call her and say I need some "Terry Time" to cheer up. She was Class President in high school, and Student Body President her senior year. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a BA degree in Interior Design, with Honors, and was a Cheerleader for four years. Terry joined Delta Airlines, as a flight attendant, after graduation and became a flight coordinator for both domestic and international flights. She was also awarded a position in the Delta Chairman's Club for, for exemplary service. In addition to being a flight attendant with Delta, Terry was responsible for filing a legal suit against Delta to drop weight restrictions for all flight attendants at that time. She appeared on multiple television talk shows, and was interviewed on a number of radio, and television news programs. As a result of her suit, Delta dropped all weight restrictions for flight attendants. While she was flying for delta she also formed and ran a very successful Interior Design business. She was later involved with a number of multi-level marketing companies, in which she sold nutrition, cosmetics, gold investments, and travel. She achieved a top executive level in the travel business. Travel was always her favorite love. Terry was a sky diver, a certified scuba diver, she did night dives and swam with the sharks, she went on an African safari, she was a long distance runner, and went hang gliding at three thousand feet in Rio DeGennaro. Terry and I were together almost seventeen years. We were engaged to be married and planned to do so in the near future. I knew from the start what a wonderful woman Terry was. All that knew her loved her, especially my four Grandchildren. She was present for all of their births. and when my eleven year old Grandson was told that she had died he asked his Father, is Terry my Grandma, and he was told yes. Terry and I frequently wrote to each other even if we were together, she loved that so much. We both believed that we had many more years together, but just as quickly as she came into my life, she was gone. We recently told each other that we shared an unconditional love for each other. The yearss that I had with Terry Susan Morgan were a privilege! I loved her with all my heart, and I know that I will see her again.

Michael Garone March 26, 2021