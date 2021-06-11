Menu
Thelma D. Miller
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel - Bowling Green
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY

Thelma D. (Wilson) Miller

Jan. 17, 1938 - June 9, 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky - Thelma D. (Wilson) Miller, age 83, passed away Wednesday June 9, 2021 at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green, KY. The Horse Cave, KY native was the daughter of the late Charles Burton Wilson and Johnny Otis (Logsdon) Wilson and wife of the late William D. Miller, Sr.

She was also preceded in death by one son Danny Ray Miller, two brothers: Vinnis Lee Wilson and Charles James Wilson and one sister, Helen Mae Riggsbee. Thelma is survived by her children: Charles Edward Miller (Teresa), James R. Miller (Melinda), William D. Miller, Jr. (Priscilla), Sue Colter (Danny) and Sharon Kay Sipes (Brad); 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Monday, June 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel - Bowling Green
820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY
Jun
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel - Bowling Green
820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY
Jun
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel - Bowling Green
820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY
