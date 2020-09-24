CHATSWORTH - Theola A. Roy, 95, of Piper City, formerly of Chatsworth, IL. died at 11:45 pm on September 20, 2020. Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth, IL with Rev. Mauricio Vieira officiating. Burial will be at Chatsworth Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Project Linus or the Alzheimer's Association . Theola was born on July 11, 1925 in Russell Springs, Kentucky, a daughter of Chester and Matilda (Roy) Cain. She married Mitchell Roy on December 29, 1951. He preceded her in death on September 19, 1977. Survivors include: a sister, Mary Lou Dunn, Chatsworth, IL; a grandson: Avalee Smith of Russell Springs, Ky. Great grandchildren: Jordan and Amy Smith. 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Patricia Smith, three brothers and one sister. Theola was educated through Kentucky schools. For many years she enjoyed babysitting the children of her community. She liked to garden and read a good romance novel. She will be greatly missed. This obituary may be viewed, and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com .