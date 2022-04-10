Theresa Ann Flynn

June 18, 1949 - April 1, 2022

NAPLES, Florida - Theresa Ann Flynn, age 72, of Naples passed away April 1, 2022.

She was born in Bloomington, Illinois, to the late Francis and Ann Flynn. After spending most of her childhood in Bloomington, Theresa relocated to Chicago, where she spent many years as an accountant and met her soul mate, Michael "Archie" Buccino.

In their later years, Michael and Theresa moved to sunny Naples, Florida, where they could enjoy their retirement together. Theresa was a crossword puzzle enthusiast and was always up for a good challenge. She loved spending time with family and friends, in which she had many memorable dinners and nights out together.

She is survived by her spouse, Michael "Archie" Buccino; brothers: Kevin Flynn (Loarine) and John Flynn; nephews: Patrick and Michael Flynn. Besides her parents, Theresa is preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie Flynn.

For complete obituary, please visit www.legacyoptions.com.