Theresa M. Harms
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - Minonk
775 North Chestnut Street
Minonk, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Theresa M. Harms

Oct. 2, 1928 - Feb. 24, 2022

MINONK - Theresa M. Harms, 93, of Minonk, passed away at 5:47 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Minonk.

Theresa was born on October 2, 1928, in Panola, IL, in Woodford County, to George and Mary (Waldschmidt) Nauman. She married Alvin H. Harms on April 12, 1947, at St. John's Church, Benson, IL. He passed away June 2, 1988.

Surviving children are Linda (Phil) Bradbury, Poway, CA; Larry (Sandy) Harms, Carlock, IL; Jerry (Donna) Harms, Vicki (Larry) Thorp, both of Minonk, IL; Sharon (Denny) Worth, Bloomington, IL; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Walter, Robert, Raymond and Eugene; and sister, Mary.

She was a member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk. She belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society for many years.

Theresa worked ten-years in the office at Minonk Baking Company, 26-years as a dietary aide for Heritage Health in Minonk and she also helped her husband at Minonk Plumbing and Heating.

Theresa loved the Chicago Cubs, gardening, playing Bingo, puzzle books, sewing, and baking. She is known for her delicious homemade yeast rolls. Her family was the center of her life and brought her great joy. She also loved her granddaughter's dog, Tuffy, and kept him while she was working.

Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.

A Catholic memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk. The Franciscan Friars will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial of her cremains will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Minonk.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Health Minonk or American Diabetes Association.

The family would like to thank Dr. White, the staff at Heritage Health Minonk, and OSF Hospice for the excellent care, attention, and kindness given to their mother.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 20, 2022.
