Thomas Richard Coady Jr.
Baier Family Funeral Services - Paxton - Paxton
406 E Pells Street
Paxton, IL

Thomas Richard Coady, Jr.

Jan. 22, 1934 - June 30, 2021

MARCO ISLAND, FL - Thomas Richard Coady, Jr., 87, of Marco Island, FL (formerly Paxton) passed away June 30, 2021 at OSF hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Baier Family Funeral Services of Paxton is handling arrangements. A celebration of life will be held on July 10, 2021 at Hicks Motor Sales, 106 N. State Route 54, Roberts, IL from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tom was born January 22, 1934 in Pepperell, Massachusetts to Irene and Thomas Coady, Sr. He married his loving wife, Wanda Hicks of Roberts, IL on July 25, 1956, she survives.

After earning a BBA from the University of Miami (Florida), Tom entered Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. His first duty assignment was in Puerto Rico where he was a specialist in the classified Sound Surveillance System (SOSUS) for undersea detection of submarines during the cold war. He also worked jointly with NACA, now NASA, implementing the SOSUS technology to accurately locate the splashdown sites of the early space capsules.

After his Navy commitment, he earned an MBA from SIU, a commercial pilot's license with instrument and multi-engine ratings, and was an executive for the Hicks enterprises in Roberts, IL for 45 years. During retirement he indulged his passion for golfing and collecting classic sports cars. He owned numerous show-winning automobiles displayed at concourse events including Pebble Beach, Greenwich, Meadowbrook, and Amelia Island. He also enjoyed traveling the globe and authoring entertaining books of fiction.

He is survived by his sons: Todd (MaryBeth) of Tulsa, OK, Shawn (Robin) of Naples, FL; and daughter: Tamis (Kevin) Bright of El Paso, TX; seven grandchildren: Ryan & Megan Coady, Tara & Colleen Coady, and Jackie, Valerie, & Ian Bright. His sister, Lillian Smith, of Farmington, Connecticut also survives.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and sister, Pauline Goodwin.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the National Propane Gas Foundation Scholarship Fund which benefits children of individuals in the propane industry or a charity of your choice.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hicks Motor Sales
106 N. State Route 54, Roberts, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Baier Family Funeral Services - Paxton - Paxton
Tom was kind, generous and wonderful person. Our condolences to the Coady family.
Yongling
Friend
December 18, 2021
Tamis and family, sorry to hear about your dad's passing. I remember a number of fun times at your home growing up. Thoughts, prayers and sympathies to all of the Coady family.
ANGIE HORVATH
Friend
August 15, 2021
Wanda, so sorry to read of your loss of Tom. Your dad, CW through my dad Joe, asked if I would be interested in a summer job before going to SIU, where I also got all my pilot ratings, on the construction then operation of his new grain complex on the north edge of Roberts. I was and where I met Tom the new addition to the Hicks family for the 1st time. One of my and Fred Eshelman´s contributions to the complex was painting the 105´ high elevator legs Hicks Green, smartly supervised from the ground by Tom. Again my condolences to you and your family. Sorry I was out of town and didn´t learn of the Celebration of Life in time, I certainly would have been there. Jim Russell
Jim Russell
Family
July 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time. I enjoyed my years working for Tom at Hicks.
Leo Weller
Friend
July 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss— thinking of you at this difficult time.
Gordon & Brenda Cockburn
Neighbor
July 8, 2021
May God bless Wanda and your family in this time of sorrow.
Renee WADE
Acquaintance
July 5, 2021
We would like to express our sincere sympathy to all the Coady families. Tom will be missed. I remember him visiting us frequently in our office and sharing his wisdom. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ralf & Irene Lehmann
Acquaintance
July 2, 2021
