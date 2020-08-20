BLOOMINGTON - Thomas D. Rousey, 71, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at his home.

His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or to the Rock Steady Boxing Program at Carle Health and Fitness Center, Bloomington.

He was born Jan. 3, 1949, in Bloomington, a son of Frederick and Agnes Hall Rousey. He married Cindy K. Kline on Dec. 9, 1967, in Bloomington, and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Matt (Michelle) Rousey, Williamsville, and Trent (Heather) Rousey, Mount Zion; four grandchildren, Ethan, Nathan, Tylin and Ava; three siblings, Mary (Jim) Bryant, Richmond, Va.; Kathy (Steve) Mintus and Larry (Katie) Rousey, both of Bloomington; and his canine companion, Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.Tom worked at Sonomag Corporation in Normal for over 25 years and later owned and operated USL Manufacturing for over 15 years. Tom was an avid golfer, achieving a hole-in-one in Myrtle Beach and also enjoyed bicycling.

