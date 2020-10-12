CLINTON - Thomas E. Bray 93 of Clinton, IL passed away 5:15 PM October 9, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Private graveside services and military honors will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton American Legion.

Thomas was born December 31, 1926 in Clinton, IL the son of Thomas Walter and Gladys (Rice) Bray. He married Juanita M. Graham October 2, 1945 in Clinton, IL. She passed away October 13, 1993.

Survivors include his children, Kaye M. Smith, Clinton, IL; Stephen T. (Deb) Bray, Upton, KY; Lori A. (James) Stephenson, Clinton, Il.; 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and 1 Sister.

Thomas served his country in the Marine Corps during WW II. He worked in construction for many years and eventually retired from Thrall Car Company in 1992. He was a member of the odd carriers local 982 and was an avid hunter and turtle hogger.

Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

