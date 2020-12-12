Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. "TJ" Hart
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020

Thomas J. "TJ" Hart

Jan. 11, 1971 - Dec. 5, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Thomas J. "TJ" Hart, 49, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:55 a.m. on December 5, 2020 at his home.

TJ was born on January 11, 1971 in Bloomington to Alan Hart and Darlene Beever Cook. TJ was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Surviving are his mother, Darlene (Ronnie) Cook; step-mother, Patricia Hart; two sons: and five siblings.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family c/o Jeff Hart, 300 North Allen Street, LeRoy, IL 61752.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.