Thomas D. Hubner

Oct. 23, 1959 - Jan. 11, 2022

LINCOLN - Thomas D. Hubner, 62, of Lincoln, IL, passed away January 11, 2022, in Zion, IL, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Thomas was born October 23, 1959, in Lincoln, IL, to Julius and Helen Hubner. Thomas graduated from Olympia High School in Stanford, IL in 1977, and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. In 1978 he began a career with Bridgestone Tire Company. On July 10, 1992 he married Debra Adams. He enjoyed R/C racing, model trains, motorcycles, and liked to drive his truck on long distance trips.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Debra Hubner; daughter, Chenille Hubner; sister, Carolyne Britton; Aunt Marilyn Tisdale; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Helen; and his sister, Pamela K. Hubner.

At Thomas' request, there will not be any services. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.