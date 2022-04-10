Menu
Thomas E. Kenward
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Thomas E. Kenward

Feb. 15, 1946 - Mar. 20, 2022

NORMAL - Thomas E. Kenward, 76, of Normal passed away March 20, 2022.

A public visitation will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m., officiating is Father Peter Okola. Burial will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Tom is survived by his children: Michelle (Elmer) Hanson of Tomah, WI, Jennifer (Chris) Zimmerman of Bellflower, IL, John Kenward of Normal; grandchildren: William J. Gordon of Bloomington, Jade Hanson of Tomah, WI and Cassandra Zimmerman of Bellflower.

You can view his online obituary, leave memories and condolences at:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bloomington-il/thomas-kenward-10637644.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 10, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
