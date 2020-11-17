Dr. Thomas Merle Johnson, DDS

Sept. 14, 1946 - Nov. 13, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Dr. Thomas Merle Johnson, DDS, age 74, of Bloomington, IL, passed away in the presence of his loving wife Tomoko, at 4:25 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria IL.

Tom Johnson was born on September 14, 1946 in Syracuse, NY, the son of Merle Franklin and Olwyn Thomas Johnson. His family moved to Park Ridge, IL in 1955 and he was raised in Park Ridge, where he attended Maine East High School and graduated in 1965 in the first graduating class of Maine South High School. Tom grew up as a member of Park Ridge Presbyterian Church where he received the foundations of his strong Christian faith. After two years at Drake University, Tom was accepted to the Loyola University Chicago School of Dentistry. He completed his periodontics education at the University of Illinois at Chicago. During the Vietnam War years, he served in the Dental Corp. of the United States Army, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. While he was there, a patient arranged for him to go on a blind date with Tomoko Iha, in Hong Kong, where she worked. Tom married his wife, Tomoko, in Okinawa, her home, on April 26, 1975, and they have lived in IL since their marriage. Their son, Andrew, was born and raised in Bloomington.

In 1978, Doctor Charles Proesel, of Gridley, invited Tom to open a private Periodontics practice in Bloomington, IL where Tom became Bloomington's first periodontist. He continued in that practice at 2103 E. Washington St, Bloomington until his retirement. Tom was an active member and usher at Second Presbyterian Church for many years, and participated in a BSF International Men's Bible Study Group. In recent years he attended All Nations Seventh Day Adventist Church with his wife Tomoko. In 1982, he served as president of the McLean County Dental Association, and later served as President of the Tazewell County Dental Society, where he had an additional office in Morton. One of the things Tom enjoyed most about his periodontal practice was engaging in friendly conversations with his patients.

Tom was an avid reader, loved history and politics, enjoyed sailing, scuba diving, photography, traveling, eating Mexican and Italian Food, and driving his 240Z! One of his favorite family past times was driving the golf cart while watching his son Andrew play golf! His "stir things up" sense of humor always kept family gatherings lively! He was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Tom is survived by his wife, Tomoko, his son, Andrew Thomas (Malwina) Johnson, of Newport Beach, CA, his brother, Jeffrey (Karen) Johnson, Mendham, NJ, nephew, Stephen Johnson, San Francisco, CA and niece, Julie Johnson Roberts (Benjamin), Boston, MA. Dr. Johnson is preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the restrictions imposed by COVID 19, the family will not host visitation at this time. They will plan a memorial service and "Celebration of Life" when gathering and celebrations are safe. Private interment will take place at Valley View Memorial Park, Jermyn, PA. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL or All Nations Seventh Day Adventist Church, Normal IL.