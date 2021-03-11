Menu
Thomas Hands Merritt
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Thomas Hands Merritt

March 4, 1937 - March 7, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Thomas Hands Merritt, 84 of Bloomington passed away Sunday March 7, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family and friends.

He was born March 4, 1937 to H. Donald and Helen (Hands) Merritt, Sr. in Detroit, MI. He married Judy Wells June 4, 1965, she survives.

He is also survived by his daughters: Mary Merritt, Melissa Bryan, and Barbara (Robert) Cast; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers: H. Donald (Margaret) Merritt, Jr. and William "Pete" Merritt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Frances and Catherine; one son-in law, Craig "Huggy" Bryan.

Tom worked at Illinois Wesleyan for 18 years in the Maintenance Department. He also worked for East Lawn Funeral Home/ Service Corporation International for 20 years, he cared so much for the community, and was very proud for the years he served.

He was an avid golfer, and you could find him spending his days on the greens. He frequented his favorite lodges, the Moose and Eagles Lodges. More than anything he was a family man, he loved his wife, grandkids and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation.

Memorials may be made in Tom's name to Carle Community Cancer Center of Normal. 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, IL 61761.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
Bloomington, IL
Mar
12
Funeral service
East Lawn Funeral Home
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy, I enjoyed being your neighbor on Osage. You both were so good to me after Dave´s passing. Coffee at 2:00 in the morning was just so kind. I will keep you and the family in my prayers in these difficult days. Remembering Tom fondly. Kate.
Kate Douglas
March 16, 2021
Judy & family, my thoughts are with you all. Tom was such a great friend. I loved our talks & jokes at the Moose. He will be greatly missed!
sandi smith
March 12, 2021
I´m so sorry. He was a great guy. Many more knew him better than I. Even so, I will miss his friendly smile. Deepest sympathy and condolences. Carol Phoenix
Carol Phoenix
March 11, 2021
Remembering Tom with happy memories....and salute Tom on a life well lived. Keeping Judy and the girls in our thoughts and prayers today and the days to come. Love
Jean and Michael Hutson
March 11, 2021
JOHN AND I ARE SO DEEPLY SORRY OF TOM'S PASSING . WE WILL MISS SEEING HIM BEHIND THE BSR AT THE EAGLES HE WAS SUCH A KIND MAN HE WILL TRULY BE MISSED! PRAYER TO ALL THE FSMILY!
John Taylor and Frankie Peifer
March 11, 2021
Judy, what fun times you had together....my sympathy to you and your family.
Maxine Donovan
March 11, 2021
I'm so sorry to learn of Tom's passing. Thinking of you, Judy and the girls.
Gina Henline
March 11, 2021
my condolences are extended to Tom's family. He was a good friend.
Tim Schenk
March 11, 2021
