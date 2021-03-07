Thomas (Tom) Albert Winkley

June 15, 1937 - Feb. 16, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Thomas (Tom) Albert Winkley was born on June 15, 1937, in Fairbault, Minnesota, the only child of Herbert and Mayne (Finley) Winkley. He died on February 16, 2021, of natural causes, at his home in Bloomington. He is survived by many co-workers, clients, and friends, including long-time special friend David Bradbury.

Tom attended local schools in Faribault before earning a BA in Sociology and Psychology from St. Thomas College in St Paul, MN and an MSW in Social Work from Loyola University in Chicago. He completed additional work to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW).

Tom's professional experiences include being a social worker/therapist at The Children's Home in Peoria. Then he was a therapist at Catholic Social Services in Peoria from 1964 to 1977 when he came to Bloomington and opened the first Catholic Social Services office here. He continued to work at CSS here from 1977 until his retirement in 2002. After his official retirement, Tom continued to work part-time at CSS which became the Center for Youth and Family Solutions in 2012. He continued to work there until March 2020 when the pandemic changed our lives.

Tom always tried to help within the community. Through the years, he participated in and served on the board of several organizations such as the Central Illinois Food Bank. For many years he was a volunteer Payee for Social Security Clients.

He always liked and cared for animals. As a child, Tom had a pet skunk and helped care for horses at a local stable. As an adult, he took in numerous cats and dogs that needed rescuing.

In addition, Tom had the proverbial "green thumb." He liked to garden and often shared his skill to help friends with ailing plants. Furthermore, he collected art and enjoyed classical music and opera.

Tributes from co-workers, clients, and friends often include such words as kind, caring, helpful, giving, compassionate, humble, and living a life of service to others. He helped many people in many ways, and he will be missed.

At Mr. Winkley's request, there will be no service. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial contributions should be directed to the Center for Youth and Family Solutions, Center Street Office, 603 North Center Street, Bloomington, IL 61701.

