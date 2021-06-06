Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Samuel "Tom" Woodard
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Normal Community High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Thomas "Tom" Samuel Woodard

May 20, 1977 - June 1, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas "Tom" Samuel Woodard announce his passing on June 1, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the memorial home.

Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for his nieces' future education.

Tom was born in Bloomington to Dan and Maxine Dubbelde Woodard on May 20, 1977.

He will be forever remembered by his mother, Maxine; brother, Tim (Teresa); and two nieces: Katie and Chloe, whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, cousin, Deanna Henson, and aunt, Jude Grammer.

Tom graduated from Normal Community High School in 1996 and attended Heartland Community College. He worked for Don Smith Paint Company since he was sixteen. In his younger years, he loved to attend the Stock Car races and helped on the Jason Feger pit crew. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going on many rides with his friends. Tom enjoyed meeting people and was a great paint matcher. He had a great heart and was always helping people with their home projects.

Tom was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Jun
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Tom was a great asset to Don Smith´s. He was knowledgeable and as a customer from the time he started at the paint store it was worth waiting to have him wait on you because of his personality and skill at matching colors.
Glen Coombs
Other
June 11, 2021
Don Smith Paint has long been a leader in our community. Tom was quite an asset! He knew about what he spoke and I trusted his advice. Am always curious how someone can work in a paint store and not have paint all over them! Tom thank you for your kindness and help over the years. You will be missed! My thoughts and prayers to the family on this sad sad occasion.
Jo Morrison
Other
June 10, 2021
Max, I am so very sorry about Tom´s passing. My heart is breaking for you and your family.
Marcia Lopez (Spitznass)
Other
June 6, 2021
Tom was my go to guy at the paint store. He was always willing to share his knowledge and offer advice with jobs I wasn´t quite sure about...I trusted his advice. My heart is just broken that he is no longer in this world. I will miss him so much.
Susie Salazar
Friend
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results