Timothy J. Hall
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Timothy J. Hall

Aug. 14, 1971 - Sep. 5, 2021

NORMAL - Timothy J. Hall, 50 of Normal, passed away 3:00 p.m. Sunday Sept. 5, 2021 in Springfield, IL.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday September 9, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. With Rev. Hank Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Aaron Hall Educational fund set up with Busey Bank.

Timothy was born August 14, 1971 in Bloomington, IL. the son of William & Vicki (Kline) Hall.

He is survived by his parents; his girlfriend, Brenda Lawson; his son, Aaron Hall; Sister, Jenny Hall and brother, Stephen (Elizabeth) Hall.

He was preceded in death by grandparents.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Sep
9
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
R.I.P. Tim I worked with him for 2 different security companies. Could not have asked for a Better man!!!!!!!!!!
Barry Wold
September 22, 2021
Vicki and Family, You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Nancy Pool
Friend
September 9, 2021
