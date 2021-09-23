Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy Brian Scott
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Timothy Brian Scott

Jan. 22, 1965 - Sept. 21, 2021

NORMAL - Timothy Brian Scott, age 56, of Normal, IL, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at his residence. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 Noon Friday, September 24, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His memorial service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Ray Owens will be officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Downs, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Tim was born January 22, 1965 in Normal, IL, the son of Thomas Benton and Nancy Arrowsmith Scott. They survive of Normal, IL. Also surviving are his two brothers, Rodney Scott, Normal IL and Michael Scott, Pittsburg, PA.

Tim is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Tim graduated from Tri-Valley High School in 1984 and he later attended DeVry Technical Institute, Chicago, IL. Tim was a computer programmer for a company in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tim was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, he enjoyed skiing and cooking. He will be missed by all who knew him.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Tim's name and click on "Tribute Wall." Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Sep
24
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. I only knew Tim briefly as his neighbor but I knew he was a kind and gentle man.
Sam
September 25, 2021
Our condolences to Nancy, Ben, Rod and Michael. I will always remember looking over to your home and seen the red jeep and just glad to see him visiting you both when he lived in Chicago. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace
Tha Latson Family
September 23, 2021
Nancy and Benny, My heartfelt condolences to you for the loss of Tim. What a shock it was to read his obit this morning. Due to Covid restrictions, I hadn´t seen you all for a year and didn´t know he had health problems. So sorry. God bless!
Harriett Shapland
Family
September 23, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We will keep you and your family in our prayers.
Claudia and Bill Schuler
Family
September 23, 2021
Nancy, Ben, Rod, and Mike, I have so many wonderful memories of growing up with Tim. Riding in the back of the station wagon to Dairy Queen was the best. I am deeply sorry he´s too soon.
Laura McCracken
Friend
September 23, 2021
Our thouy and prayers are with you all
Jay and Carol
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results