Tina Denise Crawford

March 1, 1963 - March 17, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Tina Denise Crawford, 59, formerly of Galesburg, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, with family by her side.

Tina was born March 1, 1963, in Chicago, daughter of Dorothy Crawford Mitchell. Tina's childhood and adolescence were spent in Chicago, Los Angeles, California, then Galesburg, and finally in Bloomington. She graduated from Galesburg High School, then later attended Carl Sandburg College.

Tina was a hard-working mother and a devoted friend. Tina was an independent and private person, but enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, especially her grandkids.

Tina is survived by six children: Fay Crawford, Tylynn Crawford, Tyson Crawford, Will Crawford, Whitney Crawford, and Frank Crawford; her mother, Dorothy Mitchell; her four brothers, Gerald Crawford, Curtis Crawford, Kevin Mitchell, and Denver Mitchell; a sister, Doris (Florence) Mitchell; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Galesburg. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeremie L. Kilgore officiating. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Memorial contributions in Tina's name may be directed to the family.

