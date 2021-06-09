Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tina Darlene Heil
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021

Tina Darlene (Duniphan) Heil

June 17, 1969 - May 31, 2021

PONTIAC - Tina Darlene (Duniphan) Heil, age 51, of Pontiac, Illinois, passed away May 31, 2021. She entered life June 17, 1969, in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of Lowell and Dianna (Jones) Duniphan. She was married to the love of her life, John Heil on April 24,1987.

A celebration of Tina's life will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Bloomington, Illinois. Memorial contributions can be made to the Truth Tabernacle of Pontiac.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Apostolic Pentecostal Church
Bloomington, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.