Tobein M. Tegard

June 2, 1939 - Jan. 9, 2022

GRIDLEY - Tobein M. Tegard, 82, of Gridley, IL passed away 1:00 a.m., Sunday morning, January 9, 2022, at her home.

She was born on June 2, 1939 in Bloomington, IL to Clyde L. and Myrtle (Harroun) Tegard.

Survivors include her sister, Debbie (Hugh) Tegard-Harroun of Holly, MI; her niece, Galina Harroun of Holly, MI; and cousins: Hugh, Allen "Chub", Doug (Celia), and Dave (Lori) Harroun.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; one brother and Dr. John Barton with whom she shared many years, of her life.

Tobein was a 1957 graduate, of El Paso High School. She continued her education and graduated from Western Illinois University, in 1961. She followed her dream and moved to Chicago working as a social worker for the State of Illinois. Upon retirement, she moved back to Central Illinois beginning the next chapter in her life and her biggest passion; Wedrose Acres.

Tobein's love and dedication for animals was surpassed by no-one. She did not discriminate, no matter what kind of animal or physical ailment, no four-legged friend was turned away. From dogs, cats, cows, llamas, alpacas, sheep, goats, pigs, horses, ducks, geese, turkeys, to her camel C. W. named after her late brother, all were welcome to enjoy their "furever" home. Her reward...wet kisses and wagging tails. She will be missed forever by her animal and human friends and family.

Tobein was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution for many years. She also belonged to the Lake Bloomington Bicycle Club where she developed many dear friendships.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Chaplain Taylor Huber will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, and also one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday. Order of the Eastern Star Service will follow visitation Wednesday evening. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wedrose Acres in Gridley. Online condolences may be sent to the family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.