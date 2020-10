NORMAL - Todd Michael Graybill, 55, of Normal, passed away at 8:25 am on October 13, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, in Bloomington.

A memorial service will be held at the Secor Community Center on October 20, 2020 at 10am, with military honors and lunch to follow. Cremation has been accorded.

For full obituary, visit www.beckmemorial.com.