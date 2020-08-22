ARMINGTON - Tom Lough, 57, of Armington, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at his home. Tom was born Oct. 13, 1962, in Hopedale to James F. and Nancy J. Dale Lough. They preceded him in death. Also, preceding Tom in death was one brother, David.

Tom is survived by one brother, Jeff (Diana) Lough, Armington; three nieces, Ragean, Alexis and Annabell.

Tom worked for Roland Rich Ford Inc. in Delavan for over 32 years. He also worked on the family farm with his brother and Schmidgall Family Farms. He was a member of Land of Lincoln Antique Tractor and Engine Club and Minier Assembly of God.

Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Minier Assembly of God. The Rev. Dan Smith Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to7 p.m. Monday at Minier Assembly of God. In accordance to COVID-19 guidelines, proper masks and social distancing will be required at the services. Burial will be at Green Hill Cemetery, San Jose. Haensel Funeral Home, Minier, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to his church or Armington Rescue Squad.

Condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.