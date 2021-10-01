Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tom D. Wilkey
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
209 N Grant St
El Paso, IL

Tom D. Wilkey

Sept. 12, 1955 - Sept. 29, 2021

EL PASO - Tom D. Wilkey, 66, of El Paso, IL was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Private family services will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso with Pastor Jonathan Boehne officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the El Paso Food pantry.

Tom was born September 12, 1955, in Bloomington, IL the son of Lawrence "Gene" and Ruth (Starkey) Wilkey. He married Karen Franke on March 19, 1976, in El Paso. She survives along with two children: Bryan (Kenzie) Wilkey and Taylor Wilkey both of El Paso; three grandsons: Krue, Rush, and Kros; three brothers: Tim (Pam) Wilkey and Trent (Mary) Wilkey both of EL Paso, and Troy (Annette) Wilkey, of Panola; one sister Teannn (Donald) Downen of Secor; and one sister-in-law DeLois Wilkey of El Paso.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Terry.

Tom was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso. He worked as a Supervisor at DuPont in El Paso until he retired. He farmed in the El Paso area for many years and had a lawn mowing business. He loved teaching his grandsons about farming and attended their sporting events. He collected and restored antique farm tractors and toys and enjoyed wood working in his shop.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
2:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
El Paso, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Thoughts and prayers for Karen and family. Very sorry to hear of your loss.
Chris Wilkey
October 11, 2021
Karen and family We worked with Tom at DuPont over the years. He always had a nice word and a smile. May time and prayers give you and family peace and comfort.
Bill and Melody VanOosten
Work
October 8, 2021
My condolences to Tom's family. Tom was my friend, and supervisor at Dupont. He was a good man, he will be missed.
Daniel Wilson
Friend
October 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Tom´s passing. Our thoughts are with his family. Got to talk to Tom a couple of times while we in El Paso this summer. We miss his ready smile!
Dave Dart
Friend
October 3, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
John Oltman
Family
October 3, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. Our fondness for the Wilkey family goes all the way back to riding the school bus together.
Cleary family
October 2, 2021
Karen and family, we are so very sad to hear about the loss of Tom. All of the Wilkey family is in our prayers.
Steve and Cheryl Cope
October 2, 2021
Karen and family; We were so sorry to hear of your loss and our hearts go out to all of you in your time of grief. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. With sincere sympathy, Troy and Donna
Troy and Donna Everhart
Work
October 1, 2021
I am so sorry for this families loss. Tom was a great guy !
Randy Bunting
October 1, 2021
My most sincere condolences on the passing of Tom. He was always a great guy. I know that his passing will leave not only a hole in your lives, but in the whole community. May you find peace during your time of mourning.
Pat Hasty
Friend
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Melanie Rust
October 1, 2021
Karen, Bryan and Taylor...It was my pleasure to work with Tom as a co-worker and then later he was my supervisor at Dupont. He was such a super person and we all at Dupont were like the work family...I was shocked and saddened to hear this. I just saw him I believe this last spring in the Casey's parking lot and turned around to say Hello...I am glad I did...My thoughts and prayers are with you all...
Cheryl Blackburn
Work
October 1, 2021
Pfister Fellas Jerry and Jay
October 1, 2021
My deepest condolences for the family and friends. God Bless
Dena Lovings Goodson
Other
October 1, 2021
Karen: Our hearts break for you. We've know Tom forever. He was always so friendly to mom and dad. Our prayers and deepest sympathy to you.
The Armstrongs
Friend
October 1, 2021
Karen, Bryan and Taylor you have our sympathy during this trying time in our life. God bless all of you
Barry and Debbie Gillespie
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results