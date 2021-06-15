Menu
Tony L. Daniels
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Tony L. Daniels

April 4, 1942 - March 25, 2020

NORMAL - Tony L. Daniels, 77 of Normal, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Grace Church, Normal. The Rev. Len Thebarge will officiate. Cremations rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 10:00–11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Inurnment will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church of Normal, 1311 W. Hovey, Normal, IL 61761.

Tony was born April 4, 1942 in Springfield, IL, the youngest of 12 children of Jerome and Dorothy Daniels. He married, 30 years ago, the love of his life, Sharon Crutchfiled on February 2, 1990 in Springfield, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are four children: Tricia (Paul) Gudgel, Kimberly Blotcky, Jeff Ashworth and Michael Ashworth; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers and sisters.

In 1960 he joined the United States Marine Corps and studied intelligence and languages. He traveled to California, Japan and Vietnam where he practiced the fascinating Vietnamese dialect that he later taught at Quantico. After 10 years of service, in 1970 he received an honorable discharge.

In 1977 Tony was sworn in as a Normal Police Officer, the career of his dreams. Throughout his NPD career he served as Lieutenant in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division. Throughout his law enforcement career of 20 years his main goal was to work for justice.

Tony's interests included golf, yard work, huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and loved the Duke, John Wayne.

1976 brought Tony a mountain top experience when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Tony will always and forever be loved by his beloved wife, family and his precious little dog JazzZ. Semper Fi.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Grace Church
Normal, IL
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Grace Church
Normal, IL
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon and family, I offer my love and prayers this day as I read only a thumbbnail sketch of a life well lived for Christ. \_(")_/ Tony has his "morning of joy" leaving you in a "night time of tears" I am sorry. Sharon I remember in our JOY SS class at Eastview in the 90's.
Sharon Walters
June 16, 2021
Sharon, I was so saddened to see the post today about Tony´s passing. I feel so sorry for you now in this fragile time. We have known Tony for years. He is in Heaven now and experiencing things we cannot imagine...
Michael and Sandra Wagoner
Friend
June 15, 2021
We are sorry to hear of Tony's passing. We send our deepest sympathy to Sharon and the family.We cherish our memories of our long time friendship with Tony and Sharon.May Tony rest in peace in God's love and care, Steve & Judy LaBerge
Steve & Judy LaBerge
Friend
June 15, 2021
