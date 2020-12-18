Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tracy Ann Jennings
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020

Tracy Ann Jennings

Oct. 30, 1964 - Dec. 12, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Tracy Ann Jennings, 56, passed away on December 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Kankakee, IL, on October 30, 1964.

She graduated from Illinois State University and worked as a Business Analyst at State Farm for 26 years. She cared about her co-workers and celebrated their successes. She was devoted to family and cherished her many friendships. They will remember her kind and beautiful spirit. She was sweet, sassy, smart and fun all rolled into one. Her passion for life was unstoppable. She had the ability to find happiness in her daily activities and especially loved the Christmas season. Her cancer diagnosis came out of nowhere. She fought with grace and remarkable courage.

She planted a garden along with many flowers every year to watch things grow and enjoyed sharing the food and eating healthy. She loved sharing her knowledge of many things and was always willing to help people learn and grow. She volunteered for many causes over the years and was actively involved with Macy's activities.

Tracy is survived by her husband, Tony; daughter, Macy; mother, Donna Scott (John Hart); father, Jim Tofte (Marjorie); one brother, Jim Tofte, one nephew, Jared Tofte (Joanie); one great nephew, Keegan Tofte; two great nieces: Blake and Eleanor Tofte; two stepsisters: Kathy Fouts (Bob), Jodie Giannakopoulos (Dino); one stepbrother, Danny Benoit; nephews: Grant and Parker Fouts, Teddy, Alex and Drew Giannakopoulos. She left behind her beloved pets: Luna, Midnight, Lily and Rose.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and stepbrother, Jason Benoit.

A private family service will be held on December 30, 2020. Tracy expressed a wish for her family to host a Celebration of Life which will be planned for Spring/early Summer. Memorials will go toward Macy's education.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I just found out about Tracy's passing. I am shocked, surprised, dismayed, and so so sad. Tracy was a wonderful person! I used to work with her occasionally at State Farm, and had "Healing Naturally" meetings at my house for a few years which she attended occasionally, and we lunched together several times. Such a delightful soul. I'm devastated she's not with us any more.
Cindy Charlebois
March 18, 2021
We are so sad to hear this news and so sorry for your loss. We would really like to make a memorial contribution so please let us know when/who we can send it to. God bless.
Don and Andrea Thorpe (Aches Away)
December 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss ... we pray God´s comfort and peace are with you ... Theron and Fern Noth
Theron and Fern Noth
December 19, 2020
Tony, Gloria and I are sorry for your loss. Chris
Chris Henderson
December 19, 2020
Sending you all hugs and prayers. Tracy was an amazing lady who never met a stranger. I remember at one of our last nights out she was trying to give a bartender some essential oils to try. She was a very strong lady that fought until The end. Please let me know if you need anything. My deepest sympathy.
Melissa Rippeon
December 18, 2020
We are sad to hear of Tracy's passing. Many memories of poms in high school. Mike would see her from time to time at the Farm. Many thoughts and prayers to the family.
Mike & Michelle Ratcliff
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results