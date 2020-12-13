Menu
Treva G. Theobald
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Treva G. Theobald

Dec. 2, 1934 - Dec. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Treva G. Theobald, 86 of Bloomington passed away at Carriage Crossings of Bloomington on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

There will be a private graveside service for Treva on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville. Pastor Joel Labertew will officiate. There will be a visitation from 1:00-2:00 PM Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Treva was born to James and Thyra Bair Houk on December 2, 1934 in Arrowsmith, IL. She married Lawrence "Larry" Theobald on February 5, 1954 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2020. She is also preceded in death by two daughters, three brothers and two sisters. Treva is survived by three children: Valerie (Roger) Demry of Bloomington, Janice Perry of Richmond, TX, and Ron (Cindy) Theobald of Normal; nine grandchildren: Brian (Jen) Davis, Jennifer (Pete) Stroyan, Tim (Lexi) Davis, Dustin Perry, Christa (Brendon) Hall, Bethany Theobald, Aaron (Mindy) Theobald, Simone Epps, Megan Epps; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Treva worked seventeen years for State Farm Insurance Company in Bloomington in accounting. She retired in 1990. She attended West Twin Grove Church. Treva and her husband Larry were avid card players.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Dec
15
Graveside service
Evergreen Cemetery
Waynesville, IL
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
We were so sorry to hear of Larry and Treva´s passing. My (Debbie) dad lived at Welbrook four months last year until his passing last November. Larry and Treva were the first people we met when moving Dad in and Mike played euchre with both of them. I went to see my dad every day so I saw them often. We didn´t know them very long, but long enough to know they were wonderful people. Our deepest sympathies and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Mike and Debbie Scybert
December 14, 2020
Baxter Rogers
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about your parents, Valerie. I remember your family well from when we lived over on Lee St. My condolences to you and your family.
Tony DeRosa
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Playing cards with Treva and Larry was always so fun. And they were very patience with my father and his struggle with dementia and were always ready to play with us. Prayers to your family.
Donna Deany
December 13, 2020
