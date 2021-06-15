Menu
Vauna C. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Johnson & Musselman Memorial Homes - Lexington Chapel
102 E Main St
Lexington, IL

Vauna C. Smith

May 17, 1934 - June 12, 2021

PEORIA - Vauna C. Smith, 87, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 8:44 a.m. at OSF Hospital after suffering a stroke.

Her services will be held on Thursday, June 17,, 2021 at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, Illinois. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following with Rev. Garry Gromley officiating. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery, Lexington.

Vauna was born May 17, 1934, to Lettie Henline and Leo James May, in Chenoa, IL. She married Don R. Smith on October 3, 1954. Don passed away on August 29, 1995. Vauna was currently living in Liberty Village Estates in Peoria, IL.

Vauna is survived by her five children: Don Douglas (Joan) Smith, Johnstown, CO; Regina (Jeff) Broughton, Columbia, TN, Stephanie (Mike) Wiesehan, Peoria, IL, Timothy Smith, Dallas, GA and Amanda (Edward) Herlein, Elkhorn, NE; also surviving are 12 grandchildren: Tanisha (Jeff) Herder, Clayton Frye, Pamela Smith, Gregory (Anne) Broughton, Jillian (Jeff) Green, Robert (Nikki) Broughton, Benjamin Wiesehan, Sydney Wiesehan, Timothy (Rita) Smith, Nikki Smith, Katelyn (Brandon) Cheek and Jared (Mandi) Herlein; and 22 great grand-children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her sisters: Vivian Powell and Verneil Leake, one granddaughter, and one great grandson.

Vauna attended Chenoa Community Schools. Her first job was at her father's Kroger store in Chenoa. She then went on to work at Bank of Chenoa for 31 years. She continued her banking career at Commerce Bank as an Assistant Trust Officer until the age of 74. She enjoyed working at the Lexington Ace Hardware store for five years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lexington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Calvert Johnson & Musselman Memorial Homes - Lexington Chapel
102 E Main St, Lexington, IL
Jun
17
Graveside service
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Johnson & Musselman Memorial Homes - Lexington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beautiful Vauna, With your grace, strength and faith you have finished your journey here well... Your legacy of love shines brightly through the many who have treasured you for a lifetime, May our memories be often and our thoughts be joyful of the precious times we shared. Like a beautiful butterfly on her first flight, you can now spread your wings toward home and know that the next time we see you, there will never be another goodbye..... Until we meet again, dear one...
Barbi Cheek
June 16, 2021
I knew Vauna when she worked at Commerce as a client. She was a lovely, kind woman, caring for those she helped. We are forever grateful.
Jill Davis
June 16, 2021
Thinking of all Vauna's family during this time!
Terri McHugh Spiak
June 16, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 15, 2021
