Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Velma "Mickey" Dawson
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Velma "Mickey" Dawson

June 29, 1924 - Dec. 25, 2021

EL PASO - Velma "Mickey" Dawson (Sisco), 97, of El Paso, formerly of Heyworth, passed away on December 25, 2021, at Heritage Health – El Paso, IL.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, 1104 N. Main St. Bloomington, IL.

Mickey was born on June 29, 1924, in Mattoon, IL, a daughter of Elisha (Pat) Sisco and Gladys Sisco (Cherry). She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glenn Sisco; and husbands: Ralph Dawson and Francis Dawson.

Surviving is her brother, Sanford Sisco of Louisiana; children: Karen Ergun of Georgia, Lynda Dawson of Oklahoma, Dennis Dawson of Tennessee. Step-children: Lester Dawson of Colorado, Sherrilyn Dawson, Jimmy Dawson, Penny Magacimo of California, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mickey grew up on the Sisco Family farm near Clinton, IL. In 1942 she married Joseph Ralph Dawson of Clinton. In 1955, Ralph, Mickey, and their three children moved from Clinton to Riverside, California. There she lovingly cared for the family living on 6-acre "urban" farm with an English Walnut grove. Mickey worked tirelessly in the Dawson Family General Contracting business with bookkeeping, scheduling, and logistics. Mickey was the very best mother and kept busy with the "kids" piano-organ lessons, Boy-Girl Scout activities, the Missionary Society, and volunteering as a pink lady at the hospital. Mickey loved to cook and sewed clothes and outfits for her children to wear performing in musical concerts, contests, and parades.

In 1979 she married Francis Dawson and moved to Colton, CA. After retiring in 1996, Mickey and Francis moved to Country Oaks Estates near Heyworth, IL.

Mickey was able to reunite with former schoolmates and several longtime family friends. Mickey and her husband loved to travel, dance, spend quality time with family-friends, and mostly work outside on their landscaping and beautiful flowers.

Mickey will be remembered as a devoted mother; a warm, caring person, who loved life, family and never ever complained.

The family would like to thank Heritage Hospice, the staff at Heritage Health El Paso and Evergreen Village Normal for their compassionate and loving care during her time living there.

Online condolences and memories of Mickey may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.