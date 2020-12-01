Velma J. Koehl

Dec. 26, 1929 - Nov. 28, 2020

FAIRBURY - Velma J. Koehl, 90, of Fairbury, passed away at 10:28 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A family graveside service will be held at South Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, rural Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury or the charity of the donor's choice.

Velma was born December 26, 1929, in Forrest; the daughter of Frank and Hulda (Kilgus) Honegger. She married Ralph J. Koehl on June 18, 1950 in Forrest. Her husband passed away on July 23, 1993. Her parents and one brother, James Honegger also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children: Barry (Rosemary) Koehl of Forrest; Kathy (Steve) Kahle of Gibson City; five grandchildren: Ryan (Michelle) Koehl of Waukegan; Darren Koehl of Forrest; Kristen (Kurt) Slagel of Grabill, IN; Douglas Kahle of Chatsworth; Bradley (Michelle) Kahle of Roberts; ten great-grandchildren: Jadyn, Andru, Tyler and Dayna Koehl; Michaela, Josiah, Nathan and Kara Slagel; Mackenzie and Piper Kahle; one sister, Joan (Tom) Glendenning of Bloomington and sister in-law, Linda Honegger of Bloomington.

Velma was a 1947 graduate of Forrest High School and a member of the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker and cook, she was also a successful business woman. For 26 years she owned and operated Harner's Gift Shop in Pontiac. She loved to gather her family and prepare big meals for them. Velma always put others first, without exception, she looked for opportunities to give and was generous in her giving from which many were blessed.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Fairview Haven Retirement Community in Fairbury and the staff at Fresenius Medical Care in Pontiac for their wonderful care over the past two years.

Condolences and tributes may be made to the family at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.