Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Verda Bill
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 West Husseman Street
Roanoke, IL

Verda Bill

Feb. 10, 1933 - Dec. 14, 2020

ROANOKE - Verda Joyce Bill, 87, of Eureka, formerly of Roanoke, IL, passed away at 10:49 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal.

She was born on February 10, 1933 in El Paso, a daughter to Elmer and Gladys Zimmerman Punke. She married Ben Bill, Jr. on March 14, 1952 in Arroyo Grande, CA. He passed away on October 30, 2015.

Surviving are her children: Duane Bill, Dennis Bill both of Eureka, Debbie (Vern) Day of Bellevue, Ohio, Diane (Terry) Hinthorne of Eureka; two sisters: Betty Bill of Metamora, Marilyn Evans of Bradford; seven grandchildren: Melissa McClenathan, Brent (Ashley) Bill, Mandy (Mark) Glanz, Brad Bill, Megan Hinthorne, Brandon Hinthorne, Bryson Hinthorne; four great grandchildren: Marissa (Nick) Reed, Taylor Glanz, Talon Glanz, Jack Bill and two step-grandchildren: Cassie and Katie Day.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dale Bill; two brothers; and four sisters.

Verda was a great wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was very crafty and she enjoyed card playing.

She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke.

Private family graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Roanoke Township Cemetery for immediate family only. Pastor Bruce Scarbeary will officiate. The service will be available to the public via livestream and afterwards on the Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Central Illinois Riding Therapy for persons with disabilities at 305 Neumann Drive, East Peoria, IL 61611. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roanoke Township Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Duane & family, So sorry for the loss of your mother. Thoughts and prayers for all. Fran, (Terri Jones Friend)
Frances Ann Massie
December 17, 2020
I wondered why Duane has been gone more than usual. She was a great person who loved Brad and helped so much when Sherry was dying. Even when she was ill, she would be helping them. She will be greatly missed by us. Duane Bill´s neighbors who use to babysit Brad sometimes.
Chet and Janet Bowman
December 16, 2020
Diane, Debbie, Dennis & Diane, I´m so sorry for your loss of your mom. I´ll miss our chats on the phone or in person. Take care. Terrihartjones
Terri Jones
December 16, 2020
Duane and Family: We are so sorry to hear of your mother's passing! Our thoughts are with you during this trying time.
Larry and Alice Mooberry
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results