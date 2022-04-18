Menu
Vernon B. Berkley
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
Vernon B. Berkley

Oct. 16, 1930 - April 12, 2022

LINCOLN - Vernon B. Berkley, 91, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville.

Vernon was born on October 16, 1930, in Heyworth, the son of Carl and Vida Evans Berkley. He was united in marriage to Donna Jean Wampler on December 26, 1952, at the Waynesville United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children: Sheila (Jim Johnson) Clark, Linda (Michael) Butz, Donald (Judy) Berkley; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty (Donald) Unsicker; step-sister, Diane (Bernard) Brucker; and two brothers-in-law: Dale (Sylvia) Wampler and Gary (Sandy) Wampler.

He was preceded in death by sons: Michael, Timothy and Johnathon; son-in-law, Doug Clark; infant granddaughter, Vida Clark; sister, Doris Wardrip; sister-in-law, Marjorie Bicknell and her husband (close friend), Doug Bicknell.

Vernon was a 1948 graduate of McLean High School. He enlisted in U.S. Air Force after graduation and served three-and-a-half years as a jet engine mechanics instructor during the Korean War. Vernon enjoyed farming in the McLean area as a young man and in Boone County in Northern Illinois in later years. He retired from the Belvidere Chrysler plant after 18-years in the quality control department. He also enjoyed tinkering with various mechanical things and took great pride in his yard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a memorial to be determined at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.



Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 18, 2022.
