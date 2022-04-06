Vernon R. Duke

Oct. 3, 1934 - Apr. 2, 2022

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Vernon R. Duke, 87, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at UP Trinity, Bettendorf.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Vernon was born October 3, 1934 in Springfield, IL, the son of Vernon and Emilee (Black) Duke. He married Margie Fuhrman in 2004. She preceded him in death.

Vernon received his Bachelor's degree at Westminster College, Fulton, MO and was a National Guard. He retired from the former General Telephone Electric, Bloomington, IL.

Vernon was a member of Westminster College, Fulton, MO where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and was the captain of the baseball team. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, fishing and loved following his children and grandchildren's sporting events.

Survivors include his children: Becky (Mike) Oates, Camdenton, MO, Kimberly (Andrew) Farah, West Palm Beach, FL and Dennis (Nikki) Duke, Davenport; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Paul Duke, Springfield, IL.

