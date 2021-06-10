Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vernon Barth and Bill Herman
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Froelich Memorial Home
527 N Walnut St
Minonk, IL

Vernon "Bunky" Barth and Bill Herman, Sr.

MINONK- Vernon "Bunky" Barth and Bill Herman, Sr.

Vern will have a graveside service with military rites will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Minonk Twp. Cemetery, Minonk with Pastor Joy Miller officiating. He served in the Air Force. A celebration of Life for Vern "Bunky" Barth and Bill Herman, Sr. will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at West Side Park in Minonk, IL. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Minonk Twp. Cemetery
Minonk, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Froelich Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Froelich Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.