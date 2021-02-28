Vernon E. Miller

June 25, 1925 - Feb. 16, 2021

LEXINGTON - Vernon E. Miller, 95, of Lexington, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at home with his loving family by his side.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date at the Lexington Community Center, with a private service officiated by Rev. Garry Gromley to follow. There will be no visitation, Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa has charge of arrangements.

Mr. Miller was born June 25, 1925 in Normal, IL. The son of Albert and Clara (Sloneker) Miller. He married Alice M. Schrock, May 1, 1948 at Meadows, IL. She passed away on September 4, 2006. He married Helen Oswald December 22, 2007 in Phoenix, AZ. She passed away on June 5, 2011. He is also preceded in death by an infant daughter, his parents and 1 brother.

Survivors include one daughter: Beverly (the late William) Olson, Lexington; one son; Jack (Jacqui) Miller, Lexington; six grandchildren: Jamie (Jimmy) Stitt, Nolensville, TN, Nathan (Jessica) Miller, Lexington, IL, Kristin (Geoffrey) Powell, Lexington, IL, Dyllan Miller, Lexington, IL, Zachary Miller, St. Petersburg, FL and Cole Miller, Portage, MI. Also surviving are seven great grandchildren: Jayden Stitt and Jaycie Stitt, Nolensville, TN, Drake Powell, Cooper Miller, Tinleigh Miller, Wyatt Powell, and Quincy Miller, Lexington, IL.

Mr. Miller was a graduate of Chenoa Community High School. As a child he and his family were members of East White Oak Bible Church where they traveled to and from by horse and buggy. He was a member of the Meadows Mennonite Church and later became a member of the Lexington First United Methodist Church. He retired from farming in the late 1960's before going to work for the State of Illinois. He retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after 20 years.

He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. His passions included farming, history, genealogy and coffee with his friends at the Lexington Community Center. He served on the board of Meadows Mennonite Church, Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community and the McLean County Farm Bureau for many years. He also enjoyed spending his retirement winters in Arizona.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Lexington First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 108 South Cedar Street, Lexington, IL 61753.

