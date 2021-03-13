Menu
Victoria L. Betsinger
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cotter Funeral Home
224 E Washington St
Momence, IL

Victoria L. Betsinger

July 14, 1977 - March 2, 2021

WATSEKA - Victoria L. Betsinger, 43, of Watseka, IL, formerly of Normal, IL, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her sister's residence in Watseka, IL. She was born on July 14, 1977, in Portsmouth, VA, the daughter of Marlin and Judy Ann Greep Helms.

She is survived by two sons: Todd Betsinger, Jr. and Thomas Betsinger, both of Fairbury, IL. Two step-daughters: Kahliah (Jake) Ankney of Bloomington and Alysia (Andy) Shubert of Bloomington. Her father, Marlin (Lorie) Helms of Oliver Springs, TN. Her sister, Cassidy Lux of Watseka, IL. Two brothers: Marlin "Gene" Helms of Watseka and Eric Helms of Grant Park, IL. Her uncle, Jack Greep of Momence, IL. Three nieces: Kristina (Matt) Flutka, Meranda (Jonathan) Garrett, Katherine Lux; and one nephew, Zakkary Lux. Two grandchildren: Liam Ankney and Carl Shubert. And special friends, Sandy and Jon Burton. She is preceded in death by her mother. She worked as an accountant for the Country Companies in Bloomington, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service following on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Double Tree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington, IL.

Inurnment will be held following the services at the East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Bloomington, IL.

Please sign her guestbook at www.cotterfh.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Double Tree by Hilton
10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington, IL
Mar
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Double Tree by Hilton
10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Cotter Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
