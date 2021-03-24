Viola I. Hefner

March 22, 1924 - March 23, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Viola I. Hefner age 97 of Bloomington, IL formerly of rural Cooksville and Lexington, IL passed away at 4:23 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Northside Church of Christ 1908 N. Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL. 61704. Rev. Larry Sharp will be officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Thursday at the church. It is requested everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family suggests memorials be made to Northside Church of Christ 1908 N. Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL. 61704. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Viola was born March 22, 1924 in Normal, IL the daughter of Edward and Minnie Wikowski Weidner. She married Bernard P. Hefner on February 5, 1944 in Decatur, IL. He passed away July 5, 1984.

Surviving are her three children: Nancy (Tom) Klintworth, Saybrook, IL, Stephen (Mei) Hefner, Norman, OK, Robert (Kate) Hefner, Creve Coeur, IL; seven grandchildren: Chris (Mike Folliard) Klintworth, Tinley Park, IL, Carol (Jim) Kitchen, Bloomington, IL, Scott Klintworth, Monroe, WA, Andy Hefner, Apache Junction, AZ, Annetta Hefner, Norman, OK, Ryan (Dafne) Hefner, New York City, NY, Erin Hefner, Creve Coeur, IL; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Marilyn Weidner, Bloomington, IL and Rachel Brand, Stanford, IL.

Viola is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Edward Weidner, and Willard Weidner.

Viola was a teller at the Peoples State Bank of Colfax, a farm wife and she had formerly worked at J.C. Penney, Bloomington, IL. Viola was known as the "Cookie Lady" and she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She loved the Lord and her faith, family and friends were very important to her. The family was blessed to celebrate her "97th" birthday the day before she passed away.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com, select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, select Viola's name and click on "Tribute Wall".

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.