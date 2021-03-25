Viola L. Kregel Lucht

May 3, 1925 - March 21, 2021

MILFORD - Viola L. Kregel Lucht, 95, of Milford, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born on May 3, 1925 in Woodworth, the daughter of William and Elisa (Ehlers) Kregel. Viola married Meino Lucht on June 23, 1946 in Woodworth. He preceded her in death on September 29, 1973.

She is survived by four children: Gary (Kolene) Lucht of Cissna Park, Jean (Bunker) Kuethe of Normal, Colleen Lucht of Normal and Kenneth (Janine) Lucht of Milford; one brother, Dennis (Janice) Kregel of Cissna Park; eight grandchildren: Scott (Cara) Lucht, Brad (Jessica) Lucht, Zachary (Marisa) Kuethe, Heidi (Nick) Jones, Anthony (Danielle) Lucht, Mike (Nikki) Lucht, Trevor (Sarah) Lucht and Anna (Nolan) Toovey; seventeen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Allen Kregel; one sister, Joanne Luebchow; and one great-grandson, Henry Meino Lucht.

Viola was a graduate of Cissna Park High School, Class of 1943. After graduating, she worked at the War Price and Rationing Board in Watseka – where she met her husband, Meino. Viola was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Schwer, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, along with participating in many committees and church activities. Viola was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Auxiliary at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, Iroquois County Volunteer Services Board, and was an Election Judge for many years.

Aside from her volunteer work, Viola enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, traveling, and baking Chocolate Chip cookies for everyone near and far. Most importantly, she loved attending her grandchildren's school activities and events. Violas most precious possession was her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. until the 4:00 p.m. funeral service at St. John Lutheran Church in Schwer. The Rev. Steven Jensen and Pastor Brad Lucht will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center for their heartfelt care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Place Memory Care at Prairieview in Danforth, or the donor's choice.

Please sign Viola's guestbook at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.