Virgil E. Brady

Oct. 17, 1934 - Dec. 13, 2021

CLINTON - Virgil E. Brady 87 of Clinton, IL, passed away 10:52 a.m. December 13, 2021, at his family residence, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Josh Gorrie officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to The Kenney Heritage Association.

Virgil was born October 17, 1934, in Kenney, IL, the son of Cecil and Alma (Brelsford) Brady. He married Janet Goodwin August 19, 1962, in Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Brady, Clinton, IL; children: Michael (Deborah) Brady, Wapella, IL, Lisa (Rodney) Smith, Clinton, IL, Debra (Steve) Mitchell, Clinton, IL, James (Callie) Brady, Clinton, IL, and Amy (Shawn Short) Brady, Lane, IL; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with one on the way. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Vera Sams.

Virgil retired from Illinois Central Railroad in 1999 after 25 years of service. He served his country in the US Army from 1957 – 1959. He was also a retired volunteer fireman for the Clinton Fire Department, a Golden Eagles, and a member of the AmVets and American Legion as well as a member of the Kenney Heritage Association. Virgil was also a past 4-H Leader and a Boy Scouts Leader.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.