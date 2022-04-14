Virgil A. Butler

Sept. 20, 1928 - April 11, 2022

HEYWORTH - Virgil A. Butler, 93, of Heyworth, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Westminster Village, Bloomington, IL.

Visitation will be Friday April 15, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, with Masonic services prior to at 4:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 16, 2022, at United Church of Heyworth at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Randolph Township Cemetery, Heyworth, IL.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heyworth Public Library, Douglas Hart Nature Center-Whiteside Garden, 2204 Dewitt Avenue East, Mattoon, IL, 61938, United Church of Heyworth Food Pantry, or Heyworth FFA.

Virgil was born September 20, 1928, to Otto and Verna Elizabeth (Wagner) Butler in Forrest, IL. He married Marilyn Whiteside June 17, 1956, in Moline, IL. She passed away April 14, 2016.

Survivors: son,Jeff (Pat) Butler - Aurora, IL; daughter, Beth Butler - Heyworth, IL; grandchildren: Kevin (Kate) Butler - Indianapolis, IN, and Kate Butler - Cincinnati, OH; brother, Richard (Linda) Farr - Normal, IL; sister, Rita Schuldt - Tinley Park, IL.

He was preceded by sister, Anna Mae Grove.

Virgil was the first Eagle Scout honored in the Orland Park, IL, troop. He attended Blackburn college and graduated from the University of Illinois. Virgil taught one year in Paxton, IL, before being drafted into the US Army in 1952. In 1954 after being discharged from the military, Virgil started teaching at Heyworth High School until his retirement in 1983. At Heyworth he taught agriculture, industrial arts, and was the FFA advisor. He also worked many summers for Funks G Hybrids. After retirement, Virgil & Marilyn owned and operated VI-MAR ceramics for more than 20-years. Virgil was a member of the United Church of Heyworth for 64-years where he served in many capacities including being a key volunteer for their food pantry. He was a long-time member of the Heyworth and then Bloomington Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden.

Virgil was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.