Virgil Handel

May 19, 1933 - March 13, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Virgil Handel, age 87, of Bloomington passed away March 13, 2021 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria with his loving family by his side. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL, Grace Church in Normal, IL, and The ARC Activity and Recreation Center in Normal, IL.

Virgil was born May 19, 1933, in Chadwick, Illinois, the son of Boyd and Irene Handel. He attended Pleasant Hill Country School and graduated from Chadwick High School Class of 1951. Virgil enlisted in the US Army and served from 1954-1956 during the Korean War. On June 27, 1954 Virgil married Janalee Zillhart, in Mt. Carroll, IL and they celebrated sixty-six years of marriage.

Virgil will be dearly missed by his wife, Janalee of Bloomington; three daughters: LeAnn (Phil) Korty of Avon, IN, Lori (Wes) Wittmus of Rockton, and Dianne (Dale) Simpson of Normal; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Virgil is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Irene Handel; and son, David.

A private family service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021; you may watch it on Facebook Live, or anytime thereafter, by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/groups/140872187926314. A public service will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to share in Virgil's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.