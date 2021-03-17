Menu
Virgil Handel
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Law-Jones Funeral Home - Mt. Carroll
Hwy 64 & East St
Mount Carroll, IL

Virgil Handel

May 19, 1933 - March 13, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Virgil Handel, age 87, of Bloomington passed away March 13, 2021 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria with his loving family by his side. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL, Grace Church in Normal, IL, and The ARC Activity and Recreation Center in Normal, IL.

Virgil was born May 19, 1933, in Chadwick, Illinois, the son of Boyd and Irene Handel. He attended Pleasant Hill Country School and graduated from Chadwick High School Class of 1951. Virgil enlisted in the US Army and served from 1954-1956 during the Korean War. On June 27, 1954 Virgil married Janalee Zillhart, in Mt. Carroll, IL and they celebrated sixty-six years of marriage.

Virgil will be dearly missed by his wife, Janalee of Bloomington; three daughters: LeAnn (Phil) Korty of Avon, IN, Lori (Wes) Wittmus of Rockton, and Dianne (Dale) Simpson of Normal; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Virgil is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Irene Handel; and son, David.

A private family service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021; you may watch it on Facebook Live, or anytime thereafter, by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/groups/140872187926314. A public service will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to share in Virgil's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Funeral service
Private Family Service
(Facebook live via https://www.facebook.com/groups/140872187926314, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jan and the Handel Family, thank you for sharing Virgil with us at ARC. He was a daily presence and a wonderful friend to everyone who got to know him. I'm happy I had 15 minutes with him after his second vaccine laughing and teasing the nurses. We're going to miss him greatly. Know that your ARC family is here for you. Rick
Rick Lewis
March 18, 2021
LeAnn, thinking of you and your family at the passing of you dad. Praying you find comfort in the cherished memories. He gave you the gift of love that you have shared and will continue to share with others. God bless you all!
Jennifer Huffman
March 18, 2021
