BLOOMINGTON - Virginia Ann "Ginger" Henderson, 66, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully Aug. 12, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of two.

She was born Nov. 2, 1953, in Bloomington, to Eugene and Lillian Keller. She grew up as the youngest of two children and attended University High School, graduating in 1971.

On Aug. 22, 1981, Ginger married Thomas I. Henderson, and they celebrated nearly 39 wonderful years of marriage together.

Ginger enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, word search puzzles, attending Cardinals baseball games, Coyotes hockey games, and decorating her home for the holidays. She loved the music of Elton John and had the pleasure of seeing him numerous times live in concert.

Ginger was preceded in death by her mother and father and one sister, Mary Ellen.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Tom; her three children, Kallie Nave (Josh), Mesa, Arizona; Daniel Henderson, Bloomington; and Andrea Henderson, St. Louis, Missouri; two grandchildren, Leia and Lily Nave; one brother, Tony Keller, Scottsdale, Arizona; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry and Diana Coombs, Bloomington; sister-in-law, Mary Linda Keller, Rolling Meadows; and many nieces and nephews.

Gilbert Memorial Park, 2100 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297, is handling the arrangements.

Cremation services will be received. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bloomington.

Ginger put up a valiant fight against a sudden and unexpected illness. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, and the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for the wonderful care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Ginger's name to cancer research at the Mayo Clinic at philanthropy.mayoclinic.org.