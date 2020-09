McLEAN - Virginia "Ginger" M. Hougham, 84, died April 4, 2020.

Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Funks Grove Church, Rev. Andrew Gifford officiating. Social distancing practices are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Community Cancer Center, Normal.

Condolences at kiblerbradyruestman.com.