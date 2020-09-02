NORMAL - Virginia (Farris) Nappi, 78, of Normal, Illinois died on August 29, 2020. East Lawn Funeral Home is handling cremation arrangements. In addition to Andrew, her husband of 57 years, Ginny is survived by daughters Beth (Gerrit) Sinclair, Bloomington, Illinois and Jill Weider, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren Bennett and Annie Sinclair and Isla and Elle Weider; a sister Kathie Tong, Barkhamstead, Connecticut; brother-in-law Mark Nappi and sister-in-law Lynn Nappi, Wethersfield, Connecticut; nieces and nephews David (Kris) Tong, Donna (Craig) Farr, Lynn (Rob) Larry, Kurt (Anne) Nappi, and Paul (Jaime) Nappi; and great-nieces and great-nephews Conner and Dylan Farr, Amanda Larry, and Isabelle and Sebastien Nappi. Ginny was born on April 15, 1942 to William and Thelma (Lantz) Farris in Middletown, Connecticut. After graduating from Windsor High School, she received a B.S. and an M.S. in English from Central Connecticut State University. She married Andrew Nappi on August 17, 1963. While her children were growing up, Ginny taught college-level expository writing in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Students often stopped by her office not only to inquire about their compositions but also to ask questions about their personal lives. After moving to Illinois, she earned an M.S. in Clinical Psychology at Illinois State University and worked primarily with adults until she retired in 1988. In retirement she loved being a grandmother and enjoyed writing poetry and gardening. She took great pleasure in the special connections she made over more than twenty years as a member of the Thursday Morning Reading Group. Ginny and her family would like to thank Dr. Eric Farinas, Medical Hills Internists; Dr. John Migas, Community Cancer Center; her team from Advocatearle Hospice; and all of her caregivers. Should friends desire to make memorial contributions, the family suggests the garden fund at First Presbyterian Church in Normal, Illinois. Condolences may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.