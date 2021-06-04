Menu
Vivian J. "Joan" Graff
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Vivian J. "Joan" Graff

BLOOMINGTON – Vivian J. "Joan" Graff, 89, of Bloomington, passed at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Heritage Health of Normal.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Minier. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Stanford.

Online condolences and memories of Joan may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. John's United Church of Christ
Minier, IL
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
St. John's United Church of Christ
Minier, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
