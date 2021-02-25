Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wallace D. "Wally" Huber
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Wallace D. "Wally" Huber

June 6, 1936 - Feb. 23, 2021

NORMAL - Wallace D. "Wally" Huber, 84 of Normal passed away at 11:46 AM Tuesday February 23, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a funeral service for Wally on Monday March 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. Pastors Matt Horine and Jerry McCorkle will officiate. There will be a visitation Sunday February 28, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Burial will be in Kaufman Cemetery in Hudson.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Wally was born June 6, 1936 in Eureka to Samuel and Ethel Boyer Huber. He married Yvonne Weirman October 14, 1961 in Carlock. She survives. He is also survived by two daughters: Deanna (Ken) Scharf of Eureka and Laura (Jeff) Thomas of Hudson; five grandchildren: Katelyn (Garrett) Riewestahl, Marissa Scharf, Kyle Scharf, Kelsey Scharf, Emory Thomas; two great-grandchildren: Clara and Bryce Riewestahl; and two brothers: Roger Huber of Decatur and Jim (Maren) Huber of Downers Grove, IL.

Wally was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. For more than twenty years he looked forward to his annual mission trip to New York City with Spread Truth Ministries. He also enjoyed golf and Southern Gospel music. Most people would remember Wally from his many years he worked at College Hills Mall in maintenance. He knew every shop owner by name. He also loved his daily morning coffee group that would meet at Target. Wally retired from Illinois State University where he worked several years as an Asset manager. After retirement he enjoyed being a bus monitor for Unit 5 Schools.

He was known for his joyful spirit and infectious laugh. He loved his family well and shared Jesus with anyone who would listen. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spread Truth Ministries.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Mar
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Normal, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
We offer our sympathy for the passing of Wally. May he rest in peace.
Tracy and Cherol Lott
February 27, 2021
I am grateful for the opportunity I had to get to know Wally through the Spread Truth trips to NYC. He radiated the joy and love of his Savior!
Debbie Rassi
February 27, 2021
My condolences. to family... I worked with Wally at Glass Specialty Co.,in Blm. He was a nice man. Can't rem years but I worked there 20 yrs.
Kathy Swick Merrill
February 25, 2021
Wally will be missed! What a desire to tell others about Christ! Enjoyed the mission trips we all had together.
Linda Winterland
February 25, 2021
Wally will be missed. He was an asset to bus transportation for Unit#5. The kids liked him. The bus drivers that worked with him and knew him liked working with him. RIP Wally. God bless Wally and his family.
John and Mary Ann Kerz
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Bill & Judy Owens
February 25, 2021
May your family be blessed during this difficult time!! I send my deepest and sincere condolences to the entire family!!
Lisa Reid
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results