Wallace D. "Wally" Huber

June 6, 1936 - Feb. 23, 2021

NORMAL - Wallace D. "Wally" Huber, 84 of Normal passed away at 11:46 AM Tuesday February 23, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a funeral service for Wally on Monday March 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. Pastors Matt Horine and Jerry McCorkle will officiate.



Wally was born June 6, 1936 in Eureka to Samuel and Ethel Boyer Huber. He married Yvonne Weirman October 14, 1961 in Carlock. She survives. He is also survived by two daughters: Deanna (Ken) Scharf of Eureka and Laura (Jeff) Thomas of Hudson; five grandchildren: Katelyn (Garrett) Riewestahl, Marissa Scharf, Kyle Scharf, Kelsey Scharf, Emory Thomas; two great-grandchildren: Clara and Bryce Riewestahl; and two brothers: Roger Huber of Decatur and Jim (Maren) Huber of Downers Grove, IL.

Wally was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. For more than twenty years he looked forward to his annual mission trip to New York City with Spread Truth Ministries. He also enjoyed golf and Southern Gospel music. Most people would remember Wally from his many years he worked at College Hills Mall in maintenance. He knew every shop owner by name. He also loved his daily morning coffee group that would meet at Target. Wally retired from Illinois State University where he worked several years as an Asset manager. After retirement he enjoyed being a bus monitor for Unit 5 Schools.

He was known for his joyful spirit and infectious laugh. He loved his family well and shared Jesus with anyone who would listen. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

